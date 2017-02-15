Traffic Old Centreville Road down to one lane over Bull Run
From VDOT:
Old Centreville Road has been reduced to one lane on the bridge over Bull Run to allow for rehabilitation work behind a concrete barrier, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Bridge traffic is now alternating each way via temporary signals. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.
The traffic pattern will be in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2017.
