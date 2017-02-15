Manassas 7-Eleven robbed Wednesday at gunpoint

From Manassas City police:

Armed Robbery

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to the [7-Eleven] located at 10299 Dumfries Rd, for a report of an armed robbery. According to the store clerks, two male subjects entered the store wearing masks, and displayed a handgun demanding money. The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, last seen headed toward Winterset Dr.

Description of Suspect #1

[Black male]

Approximately 18-25 yo and between 5’6”-5’8” tall weighing 150-170 lbs.

Last seen wearing:

-Black hooded sweatshirt/jacket, black pants, and black tennis shoes

-The hooded sweatshirt appeared to have reflective stripes on the top of the hood and shoulder area.

-Mask he was wearing appeared to have a white design on it

Description of Suspect #2

[Black male]

Approximately 18-25 yo and between 5’11”-6’2” tall weighing 160-180 lbs.

Last seen wearing:

-Black sweatshirt/jacket, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

-Wearing blue gloves while displaying what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun.