Lee Jin Carter is running for the 50th District of the House of Delegates

Carter submitted responses to our Project: Election survey posted below the jump.

Election information for 2017 from the Virginia Office of Elections:

6/13/17 June Primary (called if needed)

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, May 22, 2017 Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m. 11/7/17 General Election and Special Elections

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, October 16, 2017 Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m. Where do I go to vote?

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?

Carter: Economic insecurity, transportation, and education

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Carter: Economic insecurity – Too many of the 50th district’s residents are living paycheck to paycheck, and would be unable to get by if they were impacted by a layoff, injury, or sickness that prevented them from working temporarily. To combat this, we have to fight to increase wages, and reform our worker’s compensation and unemployment insurance systems so that working families can focus on getting back into their careers after disaster strikes, rather than scrabbling to keep their heads above water.

Transportation – Residents of the 50th district spend entirely too much time sitting in traffic, which takes away from time they could spend with their families. To address this, we’ve got to find ways to get as many cars as possible off of the commuter routes. Increasing frequency of VRE and bus service, and reducing cost to the riders, is key to this effort, as is creating opportunity for people to work closer to home.

Education – Virginia must stop using funding as a weapon to punish schools that are already struggling. Removing funds from struggling schools only reduces their ability to solve the problems that they face, and leaves thousands of kids behind in the process. We must fundamentally rethink school accountability so that struggling schools are provided with the resources that they need to succeed, and have access to experts that know how to turn things around.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Carter: There are two parts to the job of a Delegate. The most obvious is to fight for good legislation that helps people put food on the table and keep money in their wallets. Perhaps equally important is helping people navigate the government when they need to have their voice heard. A Delegate is not always the correct person to speak to about a problem that you’re facing in government, but I am always available to help folks figure out who the right person is.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Carter: More than most, I understand the lives of working families in the 50th district. Like many of the folks here, I’ve spent the majority of my career in positions where I had to turn wrenches and get dirty to get the job done, and I currently work in cyber security – an area where my professional expertise can help me shape a growing area of Virginia’s economy that will likely continue to rise in importance over the next several decades. More than that, I’ve shared in the struggles that people face. I’ve been hit by both layoffs and workplace injuries that made it impossible to make ends meet, so I know precisely how stressful it can be and what Virginia needs to do better to protect working families when they’re most vulnerable.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government? If not, how do you intend on improving communication with your constituency?

Carter: The workings of local and state government are complicated and often hidden from public view, so it can be difficult for people to keep track of what’s happening. Once they get to know a candidate or elected official, though, people are able to get a good sense of whether or not they care about the people they serve. That’s why one of my aims is to be easy to reach. I am always ready to discuss my policy positions, or to help people navigate the complicated systems of local and state government in order to find a resolution to whatever problem they face.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they effected you?

Carter: As I mentioned, I’ve been impacted both by layoffs and by workplace injuries in my career. This led me to a foreclosure and to the edge of bankruptcy at one point. Thankfully, with a little help from my loved ones, I was able to pick myself up and get my feet back underneath me. This has fundamentally shaped my view of what Virginia should do to protect working Virginians – it must be there to help people get back on their feet, rather than let them spiral into poverty and homelessness after disaster strikes.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Carter: I have vowed to run this campaign without taking money from for-profit interests. When it comes down to making hard decisions, this lets people feel confident that I am making those decisions with the best interests of the residents – and ONLY the best interests of the residents – in mind.