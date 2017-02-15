News Cortez charged in connection to stolen phone case, credit cards
From Prince William police:
Strong Armed Robbery *ARREST – On February 13, Cristian Alexander PLEITEZ CORTEZ, wanted for a robbery which occurred in the 4800 block of Dale Blvd in Woodbridge earlier that morning, turned himself into police without incident at the Gar-Field Station in Woodbridge.
Arrested on February 13:
Cristian Alexander PLEITEZ CORTEZ, 25, of the 13600 block of Charles Ct in Woodbridge
Charged with 3 counts of robbery, 2 counts of credit card theft, and domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On February 12 at 9:36AM, officers to investigate a robbery which occurred in the 4800 block of Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that morning. The victim, a 30-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was approached by the accused, an acquaintance, while at a business in the above area. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim then took her phone case containing her cell phone and several credit cards before fleeing the area. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
