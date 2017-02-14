A Stafford man has gone missing, after threatening to commit suicide on social media.

Donevian posted on his Facebook on Monday at 9 p.m: “Planning to Facebook live my death stay tuned…

Time to go for good”

Numerous attempts by his Facebook friends have yielded no replies as of yet.

Donevian is known to drive a silver four-door Volkswagen Jetta.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help and any information as to his location.

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Missing and Endangered Subject Sought

Stafford, VA. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 24-year-old Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes. The subject is known to drive a silver four-door Volkswagen Jetta and has a known medical condition. Distribution of this time-sensitive information is appreciated.