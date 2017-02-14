News Stafford county missing and endangered person report
A Stafford man has gone missing, after threatening to commit suicide on social media.
Donevian posted on his Facebook on Monday at 9 p.m: “Planning to Facebook live my death stay tuned…
Time to go for good”
Numerous attempts by his Facebook friends have yielded no replies as of yet.
Donevian is known to drive a silver four-door Volkswagen Jetta.
Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help and any information as to his location.
From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:
Missing and Endangered Subject Sought
Stafford, VA. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 24-year-old Donevian Lemar Heyward Snipes. The subject is known to drive a silver four-door Volkswagen Jetta and has a known medical condition. Distribution of this time-sensitive information is appreciated.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017