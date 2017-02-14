Traffic PRTC service for Presidents’ Day
From PRTC:
In observance of Presidents’ Day, PRTC bus service will operate as follows on Monday, February 20:
OMNIRIDE COMMUTER BUS – NO SERVICE
METRO DIRECT – Regular service
OMNILINK LOCAL BUS AND CROSS COUNTY CONNECTOR – Regular service
No counter transactions will be processed at the PRTC Transit Center on Monday, February 20.
In preparation for the three-day weekend, PRTC will have a few extra PM OmniRide buses available for potential overflow on Friday, February 17.
Because PRTC experiences a significant increase in mid-day and early afternoon OmniRide passengers on the day before a three-day weekend, to avoid overcrowding you may want to consider taking Metrorail or other regional bus services and transferring to a Metro Direct bus to complete your commute.
For more information, call our Customer Service office at 703-730-6664 or send an email to Omni@OmniRide.com. Schedule information is available at www.PRTCtransit.org.
