Update: Not all Stafford 911 calls going through

by Potomac Local on February 14, 2017 at 9:48 am Leave a Comment
Stafford County

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman M.C. Moncure:

The phone lines are having intermittent issues.  Not all calls are impacted.  We are asking people if no one answers the line, then to call back immediately.  The technicians have arrived and are on site right now determining the problem.  I don’t have an estimate on the length of time until we are back to 100%. We will continue to update social media as we have new information.

All help is appreciated on getting this word out to the community.  

Update 11:18 a.m. 

 

