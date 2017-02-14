News Update: Not all Stafford 911 calls going through
From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman M.C. Moncure:
The phone lines are having intermittent issues. Not all calls are impacted. We are asking people if no one answers the line, then to call back immediately. The technicians have arrived and are on site right now determining the problem. I don’t have an estimate on the length of time until we are back to 100%. We will continue to update social media as we have new information.
All help is appreciated on getting this word out to the community.
Update 11:18 a.m.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
— StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) February 14, 2017
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017