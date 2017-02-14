News More than 1,000 high school students expected to Battlefield HS robotics tournament
From First Chesapeake:
“More than 1,000 high school students will converge on Battlefield High School to test their teamwork and ingenuity during the FIRST Chesapeake District Northern Virginia Competition Sponsored by Bechtel on March 4-5. This competition will bring together some of the best and brightest robotics teams from Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia.
Free and open to the public 9am-6pm both days. Battlefield High School, 15000 Graduation Drive, Haymarket, VA 20169 FIRST Robotics Competition teams from Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia will face off
Forty FIRST Robotics Competition teams from Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia will face off at the FIRST Chesapeake District Northern Virginia Competition Sponsored by Bechtel. This is just one of seven district qualifying competitions hosted by FIRST Chesapeake, culminating in the FIRST Chesapeake District Championship Sponsored by Booz Allen Hamilton, April 7-8 at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. In
In addition to watching high school teams compete at this event, families are encouraged to the visit the FIRST LEGO League Jr. in Washington, DC and Virginia Expo on Saturday, March 5, from 10am-1pm, to see how some of our youngest future technology leaders are solving real world problems.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
