Jennifer Carroll Foy is running for the 2nd District of the House of Delegates.

Foy submitted responses to our Project: Election survey posted below the jump.

6/13/17 June Primary (called if needed)

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, May 22, 2017

Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m.

11/7/17 General Election and Special Elections

Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration, is Monday, October 16, 2017

Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Your request must be received by your Registrar by 5:00 p.m.

PL: What are the top three major issues facing voters in your district?

Foy: Transportation improvement, Education, Protecting Women’s Rights

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Foy: Prince William and Stafford Counties face major challenges from traffic congestion and transportation issues. As a daily commuter, I understand first hand the effect that traffic has on our businesses and our quality of life. I will work hard to find viable transportation solutions such as extending the Metro into Prince William County and fighting for greater Virginia Department of Transportation funds to extend HOV lanes and improve secondary roads in our area.

To improve education, I would champion for teacher salary increases to attract and retain top talent. I also believe that standards of learning testing must be reformed so teachers can adequately prepare the future generation and not focus on teaching to test. I will also advocate for pre-k education for all students which will help improve children’s success in school and close the achievement gap.

I support equal pay for equal work. One of the most fundamental constitutional protections is a right to privacy. I will advocate for women’s rights to unrestricted access to affordable care, including reproductive services. Advocacy on this issue is at an all time high because there is a concerted effort to reverse much of the progress made towards advancing women’s rights.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Foy: A delegate is responsible for understanding the issues in her district and drafting laws that will remedy the issues and promote the community’s health, welfare, and safety. At the end of the day, a delegate is the voice of her community and an activist.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Foy: I have worked with nonprofit organizations and as an educator for years. Now, I want to work for you. We need to improve transportation, create more living wage jobs, improve our schools, and make protecting civil liberties a top priority. With nearly a decade of grassroots organizing and advocacy experience, I know what it takes to find solutions and get things done.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well informed and understands the workings of state government? If not, how do you intend on improving communication with your constituency?

Foy: I believe there is always room for improvement to build a better-informed constituency. One of the ways to keep the people informed is by publishing newsletters that announce the issues of the district and legislation that will remedy the issues. The newsletter can also provide details on how the different boards and agencies of local government work. It is also important to be accessible to the people to answer questions and listen to their opinions.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Foy: I do not believe I have made mistakes in my public life. In the words of Mary Tyler Moore, “Take chances, make mistakes. That’s how you grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave.”

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Foy: My entire life has been dedicated to public and community service. As a Delegate for the 2nd District, I would have the opportunity to work on expanding pre-k education, supporting our teachers and first responders through better pay, protecting women’s access to reproductive health care, fighting for equal pay for equal work, advancing criminal justice reform, and finding ways to alleviate the transportation issues that still affect Prince William and Stafford County citizens everyday. I will also focus on ways to incentive small businesses so they can continue to prosper in our counties. As you can tell, I am not one to back down from doing what is right, standing up for what I believe in, and helping people in my community. I will continue to advocate and work until we achieve real sustainable change. Please stand with me by voting on June 13.