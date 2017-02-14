A Fairfax man sought for rape and previously at large, has been arrested in Prince William County. Fairfax County police were not able to comment on the exact location of the arrest, and are no longer the primary investigating agency.

From Fairfax County Police Department:

“Detectives Need Help Finding a Man Wanted for Rape

McLean Police District – Detectives from the Major Crimes Division, Sex Crimes Squad are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old, Ronald Fabricio Herrera Contreras. He is wanted for rape, abduction with the intent to defile, gang participation and assault and battery that occurred in July, 2016.

This investigation began in August, 2016 when a 15-year-old girl from the Falls Church area, disclosed to a family case worker, that Contreras had raped her back in July. The case worker immediately called police.

The victim, who speaks no English, said Contreras was a known gang member and a friend of another family member. He would visit the home occasionally and at some point, began to verbally threaten the victim. He said harm would come to her and her family if she didn’t stay in touch with him. Eventually, he came to her home every day to “check” on her and threaten to kill her if she called police.

On or about July 13, 2016, the victim got a phone call from Contreras. He ordered her to come outside and walk with him. Out of fear, she went outside and they walked until they came upon a wooded area in a park in the 7300 block of Lee Highway. Contreras dragged her into the woods, raped her and then left here there.

Sex Crimes detectives have been diligently working on this case and have been assisted by detectives from the Fugitive Section, the Intelligence Unit and by agents from Immigration and Custom Enforcement Fugitive Operations. Numerous interviews have been conducted, search warrants have been obtained and social media accounts have been monitored, all in an attempt to locate Contreras and bring him to justice. He has reportedly been in hiding; attempting to avoid apprehension; but is believed to still be in the United States. Contreras is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.”

Update 7 p.m.

Fairfax County Police tell us the suspect was arrested at a home near the corner of Dumfries Drive and Village Parkway just outside Dumfries.