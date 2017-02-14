Dudenhefer seeks to reclaim Stafford Board of Supervisors seat

STAFFORD, Va. — Mark Dudenhefer will run to reclaim a seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

In his fall 2017 run for the Garrisonville District seat, the Republican said he plans to bring back a focus on local transportation issue to the Board. Improving the county’s roadways was his signature issue after he was first elected to the Board in 2005.

The retired Marine Corps Colonel decided last month not to run to keep his seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Almost immediately, rumors began to swirl that he would seek a return to local government.

“I want to stop the rumors that have been going around and want to formally announce my candidacy for the Garrisonville District seat,” said Dudenhefer.

He stepped away from the local office in 2011 when he being elected to the 2nd House District seat in Stafford and Woodbridge. While there, the Delegate was successful in winning funds for Widewater State Park in Stafford and passing Gwenyth’s Law requiring lifesaving defibrillators in schools.

“There is a big difference between running a race where you need to focus on only the three precincts in the Garrisonville District rather than a 22 in the 2nd District,” he added.

The Garrisonville District seat is currently held by Laura Sellers who won as a Democrat beating out Republican Ty Schieber by 53 votes in 2013. While there, Sellers said she’s worked with fellow Board members to increase public safety funding, preserve rural open space in the county, and increase local funding for education.

“I got elected as the only Democrat in the county… I’m the newest and youngest elected official in the county representing the Board of Supervisors, and I represented the Board as the Vice Chairman. I think that speaks numbers to the respect that I’ve been able to get and the way I”ve been able to represent the district,” said Sellers.

Sellers said she left the Stafford County Democratic Party and will run as an independent in the fall. Stafford Democrats have yet to announce who they’ll put up for the seat. There are rumors that former Garrisvonille District Supervisor Gary Pash.

Dudenhefer, who served as Chairman of the Stafford Board before he left, said his he thinks his conservative record will serve him well with voters in the district.

In addition to Sellers, Stafford Board Chairman and Aquia District Supervisor Paul Milde, Falmouth Supervisor Meg Bohmke, and Hartwood Supervisor Gary Snellings are all up for reelection this year.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.