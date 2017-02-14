From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

“Attempted Capital Murder Charges Result from Incident on Interstate

Stafford, VA. On February 10, 2017 at 9:22 PM Deputy Joshua Scott of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office Special Problems Unit was on proactive patrol in the area of 386 Warrenton Road. He observed a white four-door Mazda Protégé with a minor equipment violation traveling northbound on U.S. Route 17. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled off the roadway along the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 95.

The driver was advised of the violation and was asked for his license. He was identified as James Thompson and it was determined that he was wanted on a Felony Capias from Stafford County for Revocation of a Suspended Sentence. Mr. Thompson was instructed to turn off and exit his vehicle but did not comply. To remove Mr. Thompson from his vehicle the deputy reached for Mr. Thompson.

At that moment, the car accelerated and the deputy was forced to hold on to the suspect and the steering wheel as the vehicle was driven onto the interstate. Deputy Scott continued to command Mr. Thompson to pull the vehicle over and the passenger pleaded with the driver to stop. However, the driver continued down the Interstate with an estimated speed of 50 MPH for approximately 1/3 of a mile.

During the struggle, the gear shift was put in neutral, and the vehicle drifted back to the right shoulder of the road. When stopped, the deputy placed the car in park and swiftly removed the keys. Mr. Thompson was then handcuffed and taken into custody. When questioned about the incident, the suspect confirmed he knew he was wanted and had approximately 16 years backup time to serve. A search subsequent to his arrest revealed a white powdery substance located in a plastic bag in the suspect’s sock.

James Kevin Thompson, age 44 of Vista Woods Road in Stafford VA, was charged with Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer, Eluding Police, Resisting Arrest, Capias-Revocation of Suspended Sentence and traffic offenses. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.”