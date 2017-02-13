News Valentines Day specials at area restaurants
Photo by Flickr user La Viña Liverpool
On Sunday, we took to Twitter to ask restaurants from Manassas, to Fredericksburg, to Stafford, to Woodbridge about their Valentines Day specials.
Here’s who got back to us with their deals:
@PotomacLocal pic.twitter.com/JIvjBh6pcX
— Ornery Beer Company (@OrneryBeer) February 13, 2017
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
@PotomacLocal @Okras @matchbox369 @thelazypigbbq pic.twitter.com/1FzlndLpol
— Mason?Dixon Cafe (@MasonDixonCafe) February 13, 2017
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017