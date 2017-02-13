Plans, rental rates laid out for Manassas co-work space CENTERFUSE

MANASSAS, Va. — The Kricks and Whitlocks on Monday presented their vision for a grand, new co-working space in Downtown Manassas.

Gail and Bennett Whitlock, of Whitlock Wealth Managment, and Jacqueline and Ken Krick, of ECU Communications, together purchased the old Hynson’s men’s department store that most recently housed The Fauquier Bank at the corner of Center and Main Streets.

Both sets of owners came to the Prince William Chamber of Commerce to describe how their new co-working space dubbed “CENTERFUSE,” which they will locate on the bottom floor of the building at 9073 Center Street, will operate.

The center is said to be ideal for start-up companies, solo entrepreneurs, or established firms looking to rent individual offices may rent space on the street-level portion of the building.

Rental rates for single private offices will cost $800 per month, a workspace at a station out on the floor with an individual’s or company name on the table will rent for $400, while less formal user opting for an undedicated desk may choose the “grab-a-spot” option and pay $250 per month.

Clients will also be able to use the center’s conference rooms for meetings, attend social networking events at the center, and attend classes taught by community partners. Some planned topics for classes include credit management, and learning to use social media for small business owners.

Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI) was hired to manage CENTERFUSE. It’s responsories, among others, will be to run the front desk, interact with clients, book classes, and activities, and recruit new clients for the co-work space.

“What this will be is a well-designed series of programs that will stimulate entrepreneurship, with a focus on science and technology,” said HMI Director Debbie Haight.

Manassas City leaders gave the firm a one-time $200,000 grant to cover the cost of the center’s build out. When complete, the co-work space will feature an open floor plan similar to that of 1776 in Washington, D.C.

The grant is payable to the firm upon completion of the build out, and HMI may make one day profit from the center.

“If and when the center becomes profitable, HMI will be able to share in the profits,” said Manassas City Economic Development Director Patrick Small.

If the center is unsuccessful, the firm must pay to pack the grant. For the Whitlocks, however, failure isn’t an option.

“I want to take out that word ‘if,'” said Bennett Whitlock. “We will be profitable.”

CENTERFUSE plans its grand opening celebration on Friday, April 7, which will tie into the city’s monthly “First Friday” festivities.

Whitlock Wealth Managment and ECU Communications will both have offices on the second floor of the Hynson building.