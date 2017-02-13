Here’s why protesters say they’ll line up against Corey Stewart tomorrow night

Protesters tried to block Republican Corey Stewart from speaking at his rally at Charlottesville’s Lee Park Sat. https://t.co/FkuZqoMqBA pic.twitter.com/HFigGwkNZK — NBC29 (@NBC29) February 11, 2017

Submitted:

“A coalition of community organizations will hold a protest/rally prior to the PW BOCS next meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, at the McCoart Building, 1 County Complex, Woodbridge, VA. Additionally, coalition members and others will be speaking at citizens time during the Board meeting.

In a press conference on February 7th, Stewart announced that Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to draft a letter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials asking the whereabouts of 7,500 undocumented immigrants. Stewart stated that “on behalf of the board of supervisors, I am requesting the Trump administration identify, detain and remove the 7,500 criminal illegal aliens we have handed over to ICE for the last 10 years.”

What has Corey Stewart done?

· Stewart is targeting undocumented immigrants as a publicity stunt to further his name recognition and right wing donor base for the 2017 Gubernatorial election.

· Stewart is enforcing the 287(g) program in Prince William County through a partnership with the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), under a joint memorandum of agreement. The 287(g) program allows the County to receive delegated authority for immigration enforcement within its jurisdiction.

· Stewart wants to expand the 287(g) program to check the status of those arrested — but not necessarily convicted — of crimes. According to the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, state and local authorities cannot treat anyone in an unfair manner, to include due process.

What are the consequences of targeting specific immigrant groups?

· In 2007, thousands of immigrants left our county, fearing harassment and retaliation by local law enforcement.

· Hateful rhetoric and in-home raids by ICE results in terrorized families and communities.

· “Cracking down” on undocumented immigrants is bad for the local economy. Many undocumented immigrants are caregivers and health professionals, teachers and students, business owners, and consumers.

From Corey Stewart, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate in Virginia

“After years of lawlessness and turning our eyes away from the open breaking of our laws, the election of Donald Trump is ushering in a new American era of law and order.

Virginia’s elected leaders should place the security of legal residents above scoring points with political correctness.

But for too many elected officials in Virginia, scoring points with certain voting blocs by way of political correctness takes priority over the safety and security of Virginians here legally.

That all changes starting right now. No more will Americans have to worry about whether their executive branch will enforce the law. No longer will families in Virginia’s sanctuary cities have to live in fear of criminal illegal aliens roaming their streets looking for their next victims.

In accordance with law, criminal illegals ought not be welcome in Virginia. But liberal “lawmakers,” not content with merely looking the other way, are proactively enabling criminal illegals to flout the laws of the Commonwealth.

I am the only candidate for Governor in Virginia talking about deporting criminal illegals and decisively carrying out the role of the executive by enforcing laws already on the books.

When I am governor, there will be absolutely no question as to where the Governor stands.

I will stand with the law. I will stand for the safety and security of legal residents of Virginia, and against the lawless left which seeks to undermine our civil society.”