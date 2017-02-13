Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Helicopter lifts new HVAC units atop IKEA Woodbridge

by Potomac Local on February 13, 2017 at 10:34 am Leave a Comment
Photo by IKEA Woodbridge

New HVAC units were hoisted in place Sunday at IKEA Woodbridge, located at 2901 Potomac Mills Circle. 

The project spanned two weeks, with the helicopter being used on Sunday, Feb. 4, and again on Sunday, Feb. 11. 

When IKEA moved to its standalone location inside Potomac Mills mall in 2002, a helicopter was used to hoist HVAC units in place.

 

