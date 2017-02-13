News Fire crews douse fires in Gainesville, Dale City over weekend
From Prince William fire and rescue:
On Sunday, February 12th at 7:45 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire located at Sams Junk Yard in the 14500 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed a mobile home fully involved. Fire and rescue crews initiated attack and extinguishment of the fire.
No injuries reported.
A Building Official has posted the trailer unsafe.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $25,000, a total loss.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.
On Friday, February 10th at 7:31 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single-family home located in the 14300 block of Ferndale Road in Dale City.
Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews encountered a detached garage that contained several vehicles and was fully involved. Firefighters initiated attack and extinguishment of the fire. Although the fire was contained to the garage, the home’s exterior siding sustained heat damage.
No injuries reported.
A Building Official has posted the structure unsafe.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $75,000, a total loss.
