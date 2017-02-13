From Prince William police:

Update

Armed Robbery | Felony Hit & Run *ARREST – On February 12, detectives with the Robbery Unit received information on the whereabouts of Naseem Isaiah ROULACK, a juvenile sought in connection to an armed robbery which occurred in the area of Lindendale Rd and Leesburg Ct in Woodbridge on January 15. The accused was located and arrested without incident later that evening at a residence in the 14300 block of Fontaine Ct in Woodbridge.

“Armed Robbery | Felony Hit & Run *JUVENILE SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – Pursuant to a court order issued today, February 10, 2017, by the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of Prince William County, the Prince William County Police Department has received authorization to publicly release the below information identifying a juvenile sought in connection to an armed robbery which occurred in the area of Lindendale Rd and Leesburg Ct in Woodbridge on January 15.

The juvenile, identified as Naseem Isaiah ROULACK, has been recently sighted in the Dale City and Woodbridge areas of the county and has evaded arrest on multiple occasions. This suspect represents a threat of safety to the public and his behavior has heightened concerns in the community. With the release of the juvenile’s information, police are asking for the public’s help in locating this individual. Anyone with information on this suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.

This individual may be in possession of a weapon and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Wanted: [Photo from June 2016]

Naseem Isaiah ROULACK, 14, of the 14200 block of Madrigal Dr in Woodbridge

Described as a black male, 5’6”, 160lbs with a medium build, short braided black hair with gold tips, brown eyes and piercings in both ears

Wanted for robbery, hit & run and possession of stolen property

Armed Robbery | Felony Hit & Run [Previously Released] – On January 15 at 4:06PM, officers responded to the area of Lindendale Rd and Leesburg Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge, reported to police that he and another male juvenile were walking in the above area when they were approached by four males in a white Mercedes sedan.

During the encounter, one of the males implied he had a weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s shoes and a cell phone before fleeing in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. A responding officer observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim and attempted a traffic stop.

Two occupants bailed out of the vehicle in the area of Dale Blvd and Kaiser Ct. The vehicle was still in motion and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle before striking a police cruiser. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 responded to the area and located one of the suspects. The second suspect was not located.

The vehicle driven in the incident was reported stolen earlier in the day from a home in the 3300 block of Bybrook Ln in Woodbridge. Following the investigation, detectives from the Robbery Unit arrested the suspect, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge. At the time of the traffic stop, the vehicle was only occupied by two of the four suspects. The investigation continues.”