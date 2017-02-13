Alcohol a factor in Stafford auto accident

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

“On February 10, 2017 at approximately 2:20 a.m. Deputy D.A. Flues responded to a home on Northampton Boulevard where an injured female was on the porch. When Deputy Flues arrived on the scene he observed a female located near a pool of blood which appeared to be caused by the wound above her right eye.

The subject’s arm looked to be broken and she was in a significant amount of pain. Deputy Flues detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her person. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the female, identified as Amanda Sullivan, to the emergency room of a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

While Ms. Sullivan was being medically evaluated, the homeowners advised they heard a loud crash outside their home at approximately 2:05 a.m. In 10 minutes their doorbell rang and they found a crying woman on the porch. The husband attempted to assist the female as his wife called 9-1-1.

Later that morning, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Mine Road and North Hampton Boulevard. Deputy Flues responded to the crash and observed an empty black Lexus which had plummeted off the road, uprooting two trees.

Tree limbs and vehicle parts were hurled as far as twenty feet away from where the vehicle ultimately came to rest. Deputy Flues then discovered an open container of alcohol which had spilled on the floorboard and blood stains on the steering wheel and airbag consistent with a head injury. When Deputy Flues ran the vehicle tags they returned to Amanda Sullivan.

Deputy Flues obtained warrants for Ms. Sullivan’s arrest. Amanda Marie Sullivan, age 28 of Robinson Lane in Stafford, VA was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Wear a Seatbelt and Driving on Revoked.”