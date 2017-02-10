Traffic ‘Pile driving will occur along Route 1’ in Woodbridge
Photo by Prince William County
From VDOT:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Beginning Friday, Feb. 10, pile driving will occur along Route 1 for construction of the new bridge over Marumsco Creek just north of Marys Way for approximately two weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The pile driving will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. All work is weather permitting.
Crews will be monitoring noise levels associated with the pile driving in order to minimize disruption to nearby businesses and residences.
The work is part of the Route 1 widening project, which will add a third lane in each direction between Marys Way and Annapolis Way. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2019.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017