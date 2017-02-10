Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

38°

Menu

Traffic
‘Pile driving will occur along Route 1’ in Woodbridge

by Potomac Local on February 10, 2017 at 2:35 pm Leave a Comment
u.s. 1 at featherstone 03

Photo by Prince William County

From VDOT: 

image004Beginning Friday, Feb. 10, pile driving will occur along Route 1 for construction of the new bridge over Marumsco Creek just north of Marys Way for approximately two weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The pile driving will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. All work is weather permitting.

Crews will be monitoring noise levels associated with the pile driving in order to minimize disruption to nearby businesses and residences.

The work is part of the Route 1 widening project, which will add a third lane in each direction between Marys Way and Annapolis Way. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2019.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Prince William, Traffic & Transit, Woodbridge Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...