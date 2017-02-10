3:40 p.m. Update from Prince William police:

Upon receiving additional information and further investigation, Sierra Kali Adams , who was reported as a missing and endangered juvenile early this morning, is no longer considered endangered.

From Prince William police:

*MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Sierra Kali Adams. The investigation revealed that Sierra walked away from her residence located in the 2100 block of Gunsmith Terr in Woodbridge (22191) at approximately 8:20PM this evening. Sierra left her residence voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered. Anyone with information on Sierra’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Sierra Kali Adams is described as a white female, 15 years of age, 4’09”, 120lbs with brown hair, brown eyes, and a piercing in the right side of her nose.

Sierra was last seen wearing a maroon and black hoodie with a yellow symbol on the front, black pants, and black Nike Sneakers.