Girl, 9, victim of sex assault

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On July 28, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which occurred in Woodbridge (22191) between September 2015 and July 28, 2016. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 9-year- old girl, was inappropriately touched on more than one occasion by the accused, identified as a family member. The victim disclosed the incident to another family member who notified police. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused on February 3. The accused was located and arrested without incident at his residence later that evening.

Arrested on February 3:

Luis Felicito VASQUEZ, 65, of 14308 Louisa St in Woodbridge

Charged with 3 counts of aggravated sexual battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond