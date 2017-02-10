News Updated: Fire crews called to Rouse swim center
Photo by Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department
STAFFORD, Va. — Fire and rescue crews in Stafford County were called to the
Rowser Building about at 9:09 p.m. Rouse Swim and Sport Center at 8:29 p.m. Thursday. The building is operated was built by the Stafford County Government.
From Stafford fire and rescue Chief Mark Lockhart:
“There was an electrical malfunction that impacted an HVAC unit on the roof. Power was restored to the building about 915 and turned over to property management.”
The original post incorretly reported fire crews were called to the historic Rowser Building in Stafford County.
More about the Rowser Building from Stafford County Government:
Originally built in 1939 by the Public Works Administration as the Stafford Training School (a term used in the South to differentiate a White high school from a Black high school). It was the only place where Black students could receive an education beyond the 7th grade. This building is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and, as a Virginia landmark.
