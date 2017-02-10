Cook in Tuscany, of Haymarket, donates culinary tours

Submitted:

Cook in Tuscany, of Haymarket, Va. donated two Tuscan culinary tours for the Comfort Cases, based in Silver Spring, Md. The live and silent auctions offered several trips and luxury packages.

The winners of the Cook in Tuscany culinary tours will be able treat themselves in the Tuscan lifestyle and discover the region’s passion for food and fun. The tour provides daily cooking lessons from local “Nonnas”, first class accommodations in the medieval hill-top village of Montefollonico, visits to regional wineries and cheese makers, tours of local and historic sites and many recreational activities.

Actress Caroline Rhea will emcee the annual Comfort Cases Gala on Sat., Apr. 22, 2017 at the Silver Spring Civic Center, Silver Spring, Md. Rhea starred in the showSabrina, the Teenage Witch, as the voice of Linda Flynn-Fletcher on the hit Disney Channel series Phineas and Ferb, and as the host of The Caroline Rhea Show. Rhea is also in the upcoming film, A Very Sordid Wedding, the long-awaited sequel to Del Shores’ cult-classic Sordid Lives, premiering this spring. The gala features a cocktail hour, dinner, music, dancing and entertainment as well as raffle baskets, silent auction items. All proceeds will directly benefit foster children.