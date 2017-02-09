Traffic Woodbridge motorcyclist killed on I-95
According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Les Tyler, a Woodbridge man died yesterday on Interstate 95 when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and struck a guardrail in Stafford.
Allen Lee Franklin, 26 of Woodbridge, was traveling Northbound Wednesday February 8, 2017 at approximately 2:28 a.m. when he ran off the road, struck a guard rail and was ejected from his motorcycle. Despite wearing a helmet Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe that excessive speed was the cause, and do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the accident.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017