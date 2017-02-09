Read Us Daily for Local News in Stafford, Virginia

39°

Menu

Traffic
Woodbridge motorcyclist killed on I-95

by Potomac Local on February 9, 2017 at 9:12 am Leave a Comment
Photo: Mary Davidson

According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Les Tyler, a Woodbridge man died yesterday on Interstate 95 when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and struck a guardrail in Stafford. 

Allen Lee Franklin, 26 of Woodbridge, was traveling Northbound Wednesday February 8, 2017 at approximately 2:28 a.m. when he ran off the road, struck a guard rail and was ejected from his motorcycle. Despite wearing a helmet Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that excessive speed was the cause, and do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Stafford, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...