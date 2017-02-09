From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On February 7, 2017 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Deputy N.C. Potter was dispatched to a report of a domestic assault that had past occurred between a male and female on Charter Gate Drive in Stafford. Upon arrival he spoke with the female subject who reported that earlier that day she had driven to her ex-boyfriends residence to retrieve some personal belongings.

She had her one-year-old child in the car with her at the time. While at the residence, the ex-boyfriend identified as Chase Rook, became so irate that he attempted to rip the car window out of its frame. When she exited her vehicle in an attempt to calm the situation, he grabbed her by the neck and slammed her against the vehicle.

Mr. Rook then threw the victim inside the car with enough force that she landed in the passenger’s seat. He then entered the vehicle and drove away with the child and the victim inside. He was driving recklessly as he turned down Village Parkway and proceeded on U.S. Route 17 toward Fauquier County.

She asked him numerous times to return home and let them out of the vehicle but Mr. Rook became increasingly outraged. He repeatedly called her names, hit her, ripped her necklace off and threatened her and the child with bodily injury.

He refused to go back to his residence until she promised not to contact law enforcement about the incident. She agreed and they returned to the location where the domestic began. She contacted the Sheriff’s Office later in the evening.

Deputy Potter observed marks on the victim which indicated she had been choked and struck. The Deputy obtained numerous felony and misdemeanor warrants as well as an Emergency Protective Order. He then arrested Mr. Rook at his residence without incident.

Chase Alexander Rook, age 21 of Charter Gate Drive in Stafford, VA was charged with two counts of Abduction, Strangulation, Assault and Battery, Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.