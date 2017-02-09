From Keith Scarborough:

Keith Scarborough has been reappointed to another 3-year term on the Prince William County Electoral Board by the Circuit Court of Prince William County. Working with the General Registrar, the Electoral Board is responsible for overseeing all voter registration and election activities in the County.

A Lake Ridge resident, Scarborough is an attorney for an advertising trade association in Washington, D.C. He was first appointed to the Electoral Board in 2007 and is currently serving as Secretary.

A self-described “political junkie,” Scarborough has been actively involved in the political process for over four decades. He was the coordinator of the local campaign in Prince William County for Barack Obama in 2007-2008 and was a delegate to the Democratic National Conventions in 2008 and 2012.

He served as a Presidential Elector for the Clinton/Kaine presidential campaign in 2016. He is a member of the State Central Committee of the Democratic Party of Virginia and served as Chairman of the Prince William County Democratic Committee from 2000-2002.

Scarborough has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska. A resident of Virginia since 1983, he moved to Prince William County in 1995. He has served as a board member of the Prince William Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Didlake Foundation and the Prince William Committee of 100.