Photo by Flickr user Jimmy Emmerson.

On Saturday, March 25, the Prince William County Historic Preservation Division is co-hosting a day-long history symposium with the Manassas Museum, Historic Prince William, and the Prince William County Historic Commission.

Join us for an educational and interesting Symposium that will highlight various local history topics that spread the breadth of the history of Prince William County and the City of Manassas.

The topics and speakers include:

“The Washingtons of Prince William County” by Dr. John Maass, “The JEB Stuart Christmas Raid” by Robert O’Neill

“The Great Manassas Fire” by Lisa Sievel-Otten

“The Marines of World War I” by Stephen Girard

“The Courageous Four, Desegregation of Prince William County Schools” by Norma Fields.

The Symposium will take place at the Old Manassas Courthouse in downtown Manassas from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Then, join us at 5 p.m. for a special reception to be held at the Manassas Museum with Curator Mary Helen Dillinger.

Attendees will get a rare opportunity to get up close with a selection of museum artifacts that relate to the topics of the Symposium. Light refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, March 26, join us for a rare special bus tour of four privately owned historic homes in Prince William County. The bus tour is an additional $50 and includes lunch. This is a great opportunity to see these historic homes that are not open to the public. Space is limited so be sure to register soon.

This is a wonderful and inexpensive way to learn and enjoy this region’s rich history. Partnering together, each organization is committed to preserving and telling the history of our community.

The cost for the March 25 History Symposium is only $10. The cost for the March 26 historic homes bus tour is $50 (includes lunch).

For more information and to register for either day or both, call 703-792-4754 or email historicpreservation@pwcgov.org.