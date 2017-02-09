News Police identify brother as second robbery suspect
Suspect also charged in fatal Christmas Eve crash
From Prince William County police:
Strong Armed Robbery *ADDITIONAL SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – On February 3, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified a second suspect involved in the robbery which occurred in the area of Hoadly Road and Apollo Drive in Woodbridge on February 1.
Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Jesse James WYRICK. Attempt to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.
Wanted: [Photo from August 2016]
Jesse James WYRICK, 31, of the 9700 block of Henderson Pl in Manassas
Described as a white male, 6’00”, 190lbs with blue eyes and brown hair
Wanted for robbery and malicious wounding
Strong Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On February 1 at 9:56AM, officers responded to the area of Hoadly Rd and Apollo Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 29-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that he was a passenger of a vehicle being driven in the above area with three other male acquaintances when one of the men began assaulting the victim.
During the encounter, an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the victim. As the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, he fell to the ground and was struck in the leg by the vehicle as it drove away. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Following the investigation, detectives from the Robbery Unit obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Paul Michael WYRICK. The accused was located and arrested without incident at his residence later that evening. The investigation continues.
Arrested on February 2:
Paul Michael WYRICK, 28, of 9711 Henderson Pl Apt 303 in Manassas
Charged with robbery and malicious wounding
Court Date: March 13, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Jesse James Wyrick was also charged with reckless driving last year on Christmas Eve that resulted in the death of a passenger when the vehicle struck a utility pole at excessive speeds.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Prince William, Manassas partner for History Symposium to highlight depth of local history
February 9, 2017
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017