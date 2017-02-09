Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

39°

Menu

News
Mix Colors Art Studio will mix crafts, wine, and parties

by Potomac Local on February 9, 2017 at 11:12 am Leave a Comment
mixedcolorsartstudio

BRISTOW, Va. — There’s soon to be a new place in Bristow where adults and children can explore their creative side.

Mix Colors Art Studio is expected to open during the first weekend in March. Owner Julia Turner says her new business will offer children the chance to get creative, and adults the opportunity to sit, relax with a glass of wine, and then work on arts and crafts.

The studio is located in 1,800 square feet of space in the Bristow Commons shopping center at the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin roads. There is a new kiln for customers’ pottery projects, as well as classroom space that will be used for teaching arts and craft classes, as well as studio party rentals.

This is the first independent business for Turner, of Haymarket, who taught classes at Northern Virginia Community College.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Business, News, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...