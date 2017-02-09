Mix Colors Art Studio will mix crafts, wine, and parties

BRISTOW, Va. — There’s soon to be a new place in Bristow where adults and children can explore their creative side.

Mix Colors Art Studio is expected to open during the first weekend in March. Owner Julia Turner says her new business will offer children the chance to get creative, and adults the opportunity to sit, relax with a glass of wine, and then work on arts and crafts.

The studio is located in 1,800 square feet of space in the Bristow Commons shopping center at the intersection of Linton Hall and Devlin roads. There is a new kiln for customers’ pottery projects, as well as classroom space that will be used for teaching arts and craft classes, as well as studio party rentals.

This is the first independent business for Turner, of Haymarket, who taught classes at Northern Virginia Community College.