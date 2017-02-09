Read Us Daily for Local News in Manassas, Virginia

‘Come meet the Hungarian Ambassador’ at NOVA Manassas Campus

February 9, 2017
novacampus

Photo by Flickr user City of Manassas

Submitted: 

Come meet the Hungarian Ambassador, Dr. Reka Szemerkenyi
February 22, 2017
9:15 AM – 10:40 AM
Howsmon Hall, Room 216

Join us as she discusses her experience as an Ambassador and life in Hungary.

RSVP: bit.ly/ambassadorvisit

Parking: Park in Rear of Campus – B4
Free and Open to the public

