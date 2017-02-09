News ‘Come meet the Hungarian Ambassador’ at NOVA Manassas Campus
Photo by Flickr user City of Manassas
Submitted:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Come meet the Hungarian Ambassador, Dr. Reka Szemerkenyi
February 22, 2017
9:15 AM – 10:40 AM
Howsmon Hall, Room 216
Join us as she discusses her experience as an Ambassador and life in Hungary.
RSVP: bit.ly/ambassadorvisit
Parking: Park in Rear of Campus – B4
Free and Open to the public
