‘Come meet the Hungarian Ambassador’ at NOVA Manassas Campus

Come meet the Hungarian Ambassador, Dr. Reka Szemerkenyi

February 22, 2017

9:15 AM – 10:40 AM

Howsmon Hall, Room 216

Join us as she discusses her experience as an Ambassador and life in Hungary.

RSVP: bit.ly/ambassadorvisit

Parking: Park in Rear of Campus – B4

Free and Open to the public