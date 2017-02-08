From Virginia Lottery:

There’s a good chance that Nixon Barahona will remember the numbers 5,9,12,19 and 26 for a long time. Those are the numbers with which the Woodbridge man won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game.

“I was in shock,” he said. “I still can’t believe it.”

He bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 17105 Old Stage Road in Dumfries for the February 1 day drawing.



Although Mr. Barahona said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, it comes at a good time because he recently started his own business.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.

When it comes to education, the Virginia Lottery is game. In fact, it’s the reason we play. We generate more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Virginia Lottery generated a record $588 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2016. For more info, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and check us out on YouTube. Please play responsibly.