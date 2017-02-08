VRE wants to hike Amtrak step-up fares

From VRE:

The VRE Operations Board considers fare increases every two years to offset expected increases in operating costs. This year, we are proposing a three percent fare increase to help pay for increased costs associated with rising track access fees, labor and maintenance costs, and other contractual obligations.

Any new fare increase would become effective July 2017 and must receive approval by the VRE Operations Board, the Northern Virginia and Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commissions, and individual jurisdiction members of VRE.

If adopted, this change would become effective the first week of July 2017, to coincide with the start of the FY 2018 budget year. The proposed fare charts can be found on our website at www.vre.org.

Public hearing locations will be:

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Crystal City Marriott, 1999 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington, VA 22202

12:00 P.M.

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

“The Commons” Community Center, Burke Centre Conservancy, 5701 Roberts Parkway, Burke, VA 22015

7:00 P.M.

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Meeting Room: House Holiday Inn [L’Enfant] 550 C. Street, S.W., Washington, DC 20024

12:00 P.M.

Thursday, March 9, 2017

City Council Chamber Room, Manassas City Hall, 9027 Center Street, Manassas, VA 22110

7:00 P.M.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

VRE Offices, 1500 King Street, Suite 202, Alexandria, VA 22314

12:00 P.M.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

P.R.T.C. Board Room, 2nd Floor, 14700 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192

7:00 P.M.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Stafford County Government Center, Board Chambers, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554

7:00 P.M.

Thursday, March 16, 2017

F.A.M.P.O., 406 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

7:00 P.M.

Written comments will be accepted through Friday, March 17, 2017. Please mail to the attention of: VRE, Public Comment, 1500 King Street, Suite 202, Alexandria, Virginia 22314.

To make your comments via email, please send them to: publiccomment@vre.org OR by Fax to: (703) 684-1313. The public hearings are being conducted in locations accessible to persons with disabilities. Any individual with a disability who requires special assistance, such as a sign language interpreter, should send an e-mail to publiccomment@vre.org or call Theresa Stevenson at (703) 684-1001 or TTY (703) 684-0551 at least ten business days prior to the public hearing in order to make the necessary arrangements.