Rescue crews are on the scene of an overturned pickup on Interstate 66 West near Prince William Parkway.

Crews are working to pull one victim from the truck, according to initial reports.

Only the left HOV lane is open at 11:53 AM, all other Westbound lanes on I-66 are closed.

UPDATE 12:11 p.m.

Two victims are involved, rescue crews are currently evaluating whether or not to utilize a helicopter to evacuate the more seriously injured victim.

Update 3 p.m.

From Virginia State Police: