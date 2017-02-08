Traffic Updated: Pickup driver dies in crash on I-66 near Prince William Parkway
Rescue crews are on the scene of an overturned pickup on Interstate 66 West near Prince William Parkway.
Crews are working to pull one victim from the truck, according to initial reports.
Only the left HOV lane is open at 11:53 AM, all other Westbound lanes on I-66 are closed.
UPDATE 12:11 p.m.
Two victims are involved, rescue crews are currently evaluating whether or not to utilize a helicopter to evacuate the more seriously injured victim.
Update 3 p.m.
From Virginia State Police:
“Virginia State Police Trooper R.E. Curiel is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m., Wednesday (Feb. 8), on Interstate 66 at the 41 mile marker.
A pickup truck was traveling west on I-66 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a highway maintenance truck parked on the shoulder. The maintenance truck had its amber lights and arrow board activated at the time of the crash. The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to overturn.
The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Heathcote Hospital, where he died later Wednesday.
The highway maintenance truck was one of three parked on the right shoulder for the active highway work zone. One of the workers was outside his vehicle at the time of the crash and was struck by the maintenance truck involved in the crash. The worker was knocked into the roadway. He was transported to Prince William County hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. All three highway maintenance vehicles had amber lights activated at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation at this time. State police are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.”
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Now hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017