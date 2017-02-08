Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

Traffic
Updated: Pickup driver dies in crash on I-66 near Prince William Parkway

by Potomac Local on February 8, 2017 at 11:55 am Leave a Comment
Rescue crews are on the scene of an overturned pickup on Interstate 66 West near Prince William Parkway. 

Crews are working to pull one victim from the truck, according to initial reports. 

Only the left HOV lane is open at 11:53 AM, all other Westbound lanes on I-66 are closed.

UPDATE 12:11 p.m.

Two victims are involved, rescue crews are currently evaluating whether or not to utilize a helicopter to evacuate the more seriously injured victim.

Update 3 p.m. 

bad trafficFrom Virginia State Police: 

“Virginia State Police Trooper R.E. Curiel is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m., Wednesday (Feb. 8), on Interstate 66 at the 41 mile marker.

A pickup truck was traveling west on I-66 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a highway maintenance truck parked on the shoulder. The maintenance truck had its amber lights and arrow board activated at the time of the crash. The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to overturn.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Heathcote Hospital, where he died later Wednesday.

The highway maintenance truck was one of three parked on the right shoulder for the active highway work zone. One of the workers was outside his vehicle at the time of the crash and was struck by the maintenance truck involved in the crash. The worker was knocked into the roadway. He was transported to Prince William County hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. All three highway maintenance vehicles had amber lights activated at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. State police are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.”

 

 

