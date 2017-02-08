Stafford votes to save Lake Arrowhead dams

STAFFORD, Va. — A new funding mechanism is in place to save two lakeside dams.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted 7-0 for the Lake Arrowhead Service District. The body will be in charge of overseeing a county-issued loan of at least as $540,000 to repair two dams that hold back waters in two lakes — Big, and Little Lake Arrowhead — neglected since 2005 when the community’s property owners association disbanded.

Overall, the repair project could cost as much as $700,000. A state grant, and found monies from and old sanitary service district once in place in the neighborhood will be used to fund the difference. The authority will also be charged with maintaining the dams once repaired.

A dozen of people spoke in favor for the service district and said funding repairs to the dams would save property values, preserve the quality of life, and noted the lakes are a source of water that allows the neighborhood that is without municipal water and service a source of fire protection.

“The lakes are our main source of water in this portion of the county,” said Stafford Fire Chief Mark Lockhart. “[if the dams are removed] home insurance rates could double.”

Lake Arrowhead has three “dry” hydrants, not in use. The closest working fire hydrant to the neighborhood is about four miles away on Joshua Road, added Lockhart.

The 304-foot dam holding back the 28-acre Big Lake Arrowhead is in danger of failing, putting at risk the lives and property of residents who live on and around Rock Hill Church Road. A 280-foot tall dam that holds back the six-acre Little Lake Arrowhead is sound but needs a drainage pipe replaced to pass inspection.

Virginia Department of Recreation and Conservation officials told residents and elected leaders more than two years ago the dams had to be repaired, brought into compliance, or be demolished at the cost of resident taxpayers.

Stafford’s move Tuesday night established the service district but did not set the rate of tax increase Lake Arrowhead residents will repay to the county for dam repairs. The Board later this year is expected to set the rate, with comes to an additional $15 for the average homeowner, to be paid over the course of 10 years.

Afterward, the rate will drop by a third, and the additional funds will be used to maintain the dam to prevent them from once again falling into disrepair.

Had Supervisors voted not to save the dams, the lakes would have been drained leaving behind a muddy pit, the dams demolished, and the two neighborhood streets that run atop of the big and little dams, Lakeview and Boundary drives, respectively, would have disappeared with them.

In the adjacent neighborhood of Hidden Lake, residents once faced a similar problem with its dam. Stafford County created a similar service district and loaned residents $800,000 needed for repairs. Afterward, property values increased, the service district remains in place, and the dam was acknowledged as ‘best privately-owned dam in Virginia.”