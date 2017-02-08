Here’s what the new Manassas voting machines look like

From Manassas City:

City of Manassas voters will see a few new changes in the next election cycle. Because the number of voters at the various polling places has grown, a voting precinct has been added at George C. Round Elementary School. City residents will receive a voter registration letter in the coming month that will include residents’ voting precinct information.

New voting machines have been purchased for the City that voters will use during the next election. These machines use optical scanners to read paper ballots to tally votes. The advantage of these optical scanners is that, should there be a recount, the paper ballots are onsite at the precinct. They also allow for less of an opportunity for hacking.

To familiarize voters with the new optical scanner, the City of Manassas Voter Registration Office has arranged open house events for residents to become more familiar with the new machine. Visit www.manassascity.org/vote for more information on these machines or to view the new precinct map.