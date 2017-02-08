From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Arrest Made at Stafford Market Place

On February 6, 2017, at approximately 10:22 a.m. Deputy B.U. Demirci responded to a suspected drunk driver in the parking lot of Shopper’s Food Warehouse located at 1505 Stafford Market Place. A witness reported a white male in a silver Ford Explorer drive back and forth into the same parking space approximately fifteen times.

Upon arrival, Deputy Demirci observed the driver stopped at a stop sign for no apparent reason. The subject gestured to the deputy indicating his intention to pull over and then ran his front tire over the curb. Deputy Demirci approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Jacob Skarin from an Ohio Identification Card.

Deputy Demirci asked Mr. Skarin to exit the vehicle and immediately observed a glass smoking device containing residue inside the vehicle. Based upon that observation, Mr. Skarin was detained and a search of his person and the vehicle was conducted. In addition to the smoking device, a syringe was also recovered from under the seat of the Ford Explorer. Additionally, the identification card provided to the deputy was found to be fictitious.

Jacob Lynn Skarin, age 26 of Botts Avenue in Woodbridge VA, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of a Fictitious Identification Card. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on bond.