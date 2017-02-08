From the National Weather Service:

A cold front over central Pennsylvania will cross the Mid-Atlantic region late this morning… High pressure and cooler temperatures will return Thursday night and Friday.

New winter weather headlines have been issued. Winter weather advisories for the northern tier counties and warning for the upslope areas. Overall, numerical model guidance have not changed much since yesterday afternoon. Low-level temps and especially road temps will be marginal for significant accumulations so undercut snow amounts some from models.

We currently have a winter storm watch in effect. I am not going to alter this but I feel the possiblity of 5″ is tenuous at best. North of the Mason-Dixon line – yes. But in addition to having marginal temperatures – and given the last two days the intial round of snowfall will melt on contact, AND the low will be moving rapidly off the coast making the time where snow can accumulate fairly short. The watch will likely be changed to advisories by mid morning, with the possibility of low-end warnings needing to be issued along the MD-PA border.