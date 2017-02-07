Twisted Cork opens today in Bristow with week of specials

Submitted:

Twisted Cork Grille is family owned and operated by Nancy and John Skipper. After many years working in the restaurant business, they are proud to finally open to the Bristow and surrounding community. Twisted Cork Grille is an American cuisine bar and grill serving traditional comfort foods with a swing on farm to table options. The restaurant will strive to be that perfect place to bring the whole family where you will get superb service and exceptionally delicious food served with a genuine smile and a great time.

Below is a list of the grand opening week scheduled specials and events planned.

All week we will offer 20% off all take home wine. If you can not decide which wine to take home , Twisted Cork offers WineNote: Must not be opened in Twisted Cork Grille.

Tuesday, the 7th, we will have a Ribbon Cutting at 2:45 pm. Please join us for some light appetizers and house made Sangria. Twisted Cork will be featuring their Signature Cocktail The Kinky Cork all day for $5. Every Tuesday is Steak Night, Come check out our $14 Twisted Skipper All DAY LONG. We will raffle off a set of our Logo Salt and Pepper Shakers and a Twisted Cork T Shirt.

Wednesday the 8th is Whiskey Wednesday and we will have whiskeys for $5-Tullamoredew, $6 Bulliet Rye Whiskey and $7 Bushmills, 10yr . This is an evening you do not want to miss. We will raffle off a Gift Card and a Bottle of Wine as well.

Thursday the 9th is Ladies Night. All Martinis and cosmos from the menu are only $5. Kids Eat Free until 7pm. We will be raffling off a set of Salt and Pepper Shakers and a Twisted Cork T-shirt.

Friday the 10th you can stop in and try our Amazing Chef Made Fresh Catch. It is our Grand Opening week so it just cannot stop there! We will have a $5 Sangria the recipe comes straight from Spain. We will also Raffle off a gift card and a gift basket.

Saturday the 11th please join us for some wonderful Dinner Features. We will feature a few of our by the Bottle only wines by the glass this evening! I would not miss being able to get a glass of Pomar Junction and find out just how great it is! We will Raffle off a Twisted Cork Ball Cap and a Gift Card.

Sunday the 12th we will have $2 dollar beers from 3-7 pm, anything on tap goes! Come out and try our Local Beers. We will raffle off two Growlers this evening.