Traffic Train collides with car in Nokesville
Photos by Tim at Nokesville Tire
NOKESVILLE, Va. — A train collided with a car on railroad tracks today in Nokesville at 10:56 a.m.
One person was said to be inside the car and suffered serious injuries. Rescue crews said the victim would be flown to a local hospital.
It appears the train collided with the vehicle and pushed it east down the track toward Manassas.
Train traffic was stopped along the rail line owned by Norfolk-Southern. The crash should not impact Virginia Railway Express service.
More as we have it.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
How hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017 Comments off
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017 Comments off
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017 Comments off
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017 Comments off
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017 Comments off
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017 Comments off