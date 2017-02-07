Train collides with car in Nokesville

Photos by Tim at Nokesville Tire

NOKESVILLE, Va. — A train collided with a car on railroad tracks today in Nokesville at 10:56 a.m.

One person was said to be inside the car and suffered serious injuries. Rescue crews said the victim would be flown to a local hospital.

It appears the train collided with the vehicle and pushed it east down the track toward Manassas.

Train traffic was stopped along the rail line owned by Norfolk-Southern. The crash should not impact Virginia Railway Express service.

More as we have it.