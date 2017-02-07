Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

57°

Menu

Traffic
Train collides with car in Nokesville

by Potomac Local on February 7, 2017 at 11:28 am Leave a Comment

carvstrainnokeville3
carvstrainnokesville4
carvstrainnokesville5
carvstrainnokesville1

Photos by Tim at Nokesville Tire

NOKESVILLE, Va. — A train collided with a car on railroad tracks today in Nokesville at 10:56 a.m. 

One person was said to be inside the car and suffered serious injuries. Rescue crews said the victim would be flown to a local hospital.

It appears the train collided with the vehicle and pushed it east down the track toward Manassas. 

Train traffic was stopped along the rail line owned by Norfolk-Southern.  The crash should not impact Virginia Railway Express service. 

More as we have it. 

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Breaking News, News, Prince William, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...