How hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas

by Sponsored Post on February 7, 2017 at 4:45 pm Leave a Comment
Now Hiring!

FULL-TIME ENTRY LEVEL ASSISTANT ENGINEER POSITION for government facility in Manassas, VA

Must be able to speak English, a US Citizen/Permanent Resident, pass a background investigation and drug screening.  $14.00/hour to start.  Includes health benefits, vacation, and holiday pay.  Please send your resume and/or previous work experience to stacy@evergreen4u.com.  For telephone inquiries, please leave a message with your name and contact information at (703) 475-EV4U.

