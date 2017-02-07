Sponsored Post How hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
Now Hiring!
FULL-TIME ENTRY LEVEL ASSISTANT ENGINEER POSITION for government facility in Manassas, VA
Must be able to speak English, a US Citizen/Permanent Resident, pass a background investigation and drug screening. $14.00/hour to start. Includes health benefits, vacation, and holiday pay. Please send your resume and/or previous work experience to stacy@evergreen4u.com. For telephone inquiries, please leave a message with your name and contact information at (703) 475-EV4U.
February 7, 2017 Comments off
