‘He waves, does thumbs up, and gives smiles to everyone’

February 7, 2017
Photo by Katrina Willison

Some happy news…The above photo is of a gentleman that is at the corner of Dale Blvd and Minnieville Rd almost daily between 7-7:15 a.m. He waves, does thumbs up, and gives smiles to everyone!”

Dale City Local, News
