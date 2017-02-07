News ‘He waves, does thumbs up, and gives smiles to everyone’
Photo by Katrina Willison
Submitted:
“Some happy news…The above photo is of a gentleman that is at the corner of Dale Blvd and Minnieville Rd almost daily between 7-7:15 a.m. He waves, does thumbs up, and gives smiles to everyone!”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
