News Girl, 6, victim in sex assault
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Sexual Assault Investigation – On February 2 at 8:40PM, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which occurred at a home in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 6-year-old girl, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member. The victim disclosed the incident to another family member who immediately notified police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.
Arrested on February 3:
Frank Anthony ARRE, 57, of Woodbridge
Charged with aggravated sexual battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
How hiring full-time assistant engineer in Manassas
February 7, 2017 Comments off
Request for community support in honoring local superheroes
February 1, 2017 Comments off
Discover the area’s best-kept secret when planning your wedding
January 30, 2017 Comments off
It’s SOUPer Bowl Week at Chick-fil-A Bristow: Large bowl of soup and free small salad
January 30, 2017 Comments off
Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year
January 27, 2017 Comments off
Don’t miss these Black History Month events in Prince William County
January 20, 2017 Comments off