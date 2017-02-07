Girl, 6, victim in sex assault

From Prince William police:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On February 2 at 8:40PM, detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which occurred at a home in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 6-year-old girl, was inappropriately touched by the accused, identified as a family member. The victim disclosed the incident to another family member who immediately notified police. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on February 3:

Frank Anthony ARRE, 57, of Woodbridge

Charged with aggravated sexual battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond