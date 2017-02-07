News Found remains belong to Woodbridge man missing since November
From Prince William police:
Death Investigation *UPDATE – On February 6, 2017, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identification of the human remains found on February 4 in the 1100 block of Marseille Ln in Woodbridge as Alan Cohee.
Mr. Cohee was reported as missing and endangered to police on November 11, 2016 by family members. Since his disappearance, the Prince William County Police Department, with assistance from other local and state agencies, conducted numerous searches of the area without success.
Mr. Cohee was last seen on November 10 and had no known contact since that time. Based upon the autopsy conducted and the police investigation, the death of Mr. Cohee is being classified as a suicide.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Alan COHEE, 61, of Woodbridge
