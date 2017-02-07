News Condolences sent for Dumfries Councilman William Murphy
Local leaders sent condolences for Dumfries Councilman William Murphy, who was found dead in his home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
From Dumfries Councilman Derrick Wood:
“It is with a tremendously heavy heart that I received the sad news of the passing of Councilman William Murphy on Friday February 3, 2017. I still cannot believed that he died so unexpectedly.
Councilman Murphy was a man who truly cared about the people in the Town of Dumfries. He has been a great asset to the Town and his presence will be missed on the dais and throughout this community.
My family and I offer our sincere prayers of comfort and sympathies to his family, friends and co-workers.”
From Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Maureen Caddigan:
“I received an email on Sunday morning about the passing of Councilman Murphy and I am still in disbelief. He called me the day before his passing, as a citizen with concerns about the coal ash on Possum Point. I told him of the meeting on February 16th at Potomac High School and looked forward to seeing him there.
He was a member of my church and dedicated to the Town of Dumfries. He will be missed by many.”
Editors note: If you see Mr. Murphy’s obituary listed on a funeral home website, please send the link to potomaclocal@gmail.com so we may publish it as a news item at no cost. Sometimes local funeral homes submit obituaries to Potomac Local, and sometimes not.
