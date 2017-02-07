News Authorities chase bar-hopping suspect on Super Bowl Sunday
From Stafford sheriff’s office:
On February 5, 2017, at approximately 4:20 p.m. Deputy D.C. Reed responded to a disturbance at Fatty’s Crab House located at 225 Garrisonville Road. An employee advised that a male subject had entered the business carrying an alcoholic beverage, and was asked to leave.
The subject and he began creating a disturbance outside the business by cursing and yelling at employees. The subject then attempted to jump over the guardrail leading to an approximate twenty foot drop onto the Walmart parking lot below.
Employees prevented this act and held the subject until Deputy Reed’s arrival. Deputy Reed identified and interviewed the subject and the witnesses. The male was found to be heavily intoxicated as well as wanted on an outstanding Stafford warrant.
Brian Joshua Deane, age 26 of Melrose Avenue in Triangle, VA, was charged with Public Intoxication in addition to a Capias for Failure to Appear for charges stemming from a 2016 Grand Larceny, Conspiracy and Concealment incident. He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is held on no bond.
