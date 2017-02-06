News Virginia State Parks hiring summer help
Photo by Flickr user Virginia State Parks
Virginia State Parks is hanging out the “Help Wanted” sign for everyone from high school students to senior citizens.
Seasonal positions – from lifeguards and snack bar workers to contact rangers and housekeepers – are available in all 37 state parks, which are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Virginia State Parks will host more than 5 million visitors between Memorial Day and Labor Day and fill about 1,000 seasonal positions to support them. Many seasonal park employees spend significant time working outdoors. Employees receive customer service training in addition to job-specific training.
A list of available positions can be found here: dcr.virginia.gov/jobs.
