‘Village Thrift Shop’ to become ‘2nd Avenue Value Stores’

Villiage Thrift in Woodbridge will soon become 2nd Avenue Value Stores.

The thrift shop located at is shifting its floor plan, upgrading its computer system, and instituting a customer rewards program as part of the changeover.

The changes should be completed in the next two weeks, according to a manager we spoke with.

Another 2nd Avenue store recently opened in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County on Route 1.

The company operates two other Village Thrift locations in Maryland — one in Bladensburg and the other in Camp Springs.