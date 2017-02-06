Read Us Daily for Local News in Prince William, Virginia

‘Village Thrift Shop’ to become ‘2nd Avenue Value Stores’

by Mitchell Davidson on February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am Leave a Comment

Villiage Thrift in Woodbridge will soon become 2nd Avenue Value Stores.

The thrift shop located at is shifting its floor plan, upgrading its computer system, and instituting a customer rewards program as part of the changeover.
The changes should be completed in the next two weeks, according to a manager we spoke with. 
 
Another 2nd Avenue store recently opened in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County on Route 1.
 
The company operates two other Village Thrift locations in Maryland — one in Bladensburg and the other in Camp Springs.

