Two apartments damaged in Manassas fire

From Manassas City spokeswoman Patty Prince:

On Sunday, Feb. 5, City of Manassas Fire & Rescue units responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court. The Fire started on the deck of the top apartment and damaged the exterior walls of both the top floor apartment and the apartment below it. No occupants were hurt in the incident, but the Red Cross is assisting five residents of the two apartments.