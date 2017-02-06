Read Us Daily for Local News in Stafford, Virginia

Stafford crews find ‘a large storage building behind the residence fully involved in fire’

by Potomac Local on February 6, 2017 at 6:00 am Leave a Comment
Photo by Flickr user Howard Owens

Stafford County firefighters responded to a  reported residential structure fire in the 200 block of Cropp Road at 1:30 am today. The engine crew from the Hartwood Station arrived first on the scene within twelve minutes and found a large storage building behind the residence fully involved in fire. Additional units arrived a short time later and assisted in extinguishing the fire within twenty-five minutes.

Crews performed salvage and overhaul for approximately an hour and assisted the Fire Marshals Office with their investigation. There were no reported injuries.  

 

