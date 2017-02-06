News Stafford crews find ‘a large storage building behind the residence fully involved in fire’
Stafford County firefighters responded to a reported residential structure fire in the 200 block of Cropp Road at 1:30 am today. The engine crew from the Hartwood Station arrived first on the scene within twelve minutes and found a large storage building behind the residence fully involved in fire. Additional units arrived a short time later and assisted in extinguishing the fire within twenty-five minutes.
Crews performed salvage and overhaul for approximately an hour and assisted the Fire Marshals Office with their investigation. There were no reported injuries.
